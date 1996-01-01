The project "The Army Of Dorkiness", born in 2019, aims to expand the narrative universe of Tony Tough™ after many years of silence by linking directly to the first title: Tony Tough™ & The Night Of Roasted Moths.

We want to self-produce a multimedia adventure looking at the present, without nostalgic retro-gaming operations. We want to try to answer this question: how can we play an adventure in 2020?

In order to do that, it is necessary to call all Tony's old fans up to arms and create, for the first time, a direct link between authors and fans.

The success and size of the project will depend on the response of old and new fans. In the coming months we will launch various types of initiatives, to celebrate the past and to update you on the future.

We need you! Of your support! Let your friends know Tony and support us!

Up Dorkiness To Arms!

Stay up to date through our social channels and our website: the adventure will start very soon!